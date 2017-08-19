Use These Tips To Gain Control Of Your Finances

If you are like most people, you never received instruction on personal finance in school, and your parents probably did not discuss money with you either. After you moved out, you had to muddle along on your own, figuring out on your own how to best manage your personal finances. This article will discuss a few important concepts that you need to know, and will offer a few tips on getting the most out of your money.

Banks offer two different types of loans: fixed and variable interest rate loans. Try to avoid variable interest rate loans at any cost as they can turn into a disaster. Fixed rate loans will have the same interest rate throughout the loan's life. The interest rate of the variable rate loans and their monthly payments change either by following the fluctuations of the market or the contract between the bank and the borrower. The monthly payment can easily reach a level the borrower can't afford.

Finance experts say it all the time. Pay yourself first. You should have at least 3 months worth of living expenses in an emergency savings account. From each paycheck you should have a specified amount of money that goes directly to this account before you ever even see it.

Get a credit card that rewards you with frequent flyer miles. This is a great tip only if you are diligent about paying off your card balance monthly. These cards usually give you a big bonus miles bump on your first purchase, plus miles for every dollar you put on the card. You could be earning free flights very quickly.

Arrange an automatic withdrawal from checking to savings each month. This will help you save money every month. Saving up for a vacation is another great way for you to develop the proper saving habits.

Dining out is something that you should do occasionally but it can really take a toll on your bank account over time. If you go out to eat more than one time a week, you will slowly begin to see your savings decline. Limit eating at restaurants to maximize the balance of your bank account.

If holding a garage sale or selling your things on craigslist isn't appealing to you, consider consignment. You can consign just about anything these days. Furniture, clothes, jewelry, you name it. Contact a few stores in your area to compare their fees and services. The consignment store will take your items and sell them for you, cutting you a check for a percentage of the sale.

Adding your credit card issuer's account management site to your list of daily online stops is a good way to keep up with your credit card purchases. It will also help you to spot possible problems, irregularities, or new account charges early on before they affect your spending and payment behaviors.

Set up any bills that you can to be directly withdrawn from your checking account. This will assure that they are always paid on time as long as you have the available funds in your checking account that is needed to make these payments. It is easy to set up and will save a ton of time and money in late fees.

If you have any credit card debt, make sure to start paying the higher interest ones down first. Putting all your extra money into paying off your credit cards now is a smart move, because looking at the trend, interest rates are going to continue to rise over the next couple of years.

When you are graduating from college make sure that you contact your student loan providers to make sure you know what your financial obligations are in relation to paying your debt. Work them into your budget every month and do what you can do pay down your student loan debt when you can.

You can still stay on financial track during a bad economy. It's important not to panic. If possible, continue to contribute to your savings, even if it's at a reduced amount. Continue to pay off any credit card debt you have, starting with the lowest balance and working your way to the higher amounts. Staying steady during the hard times can help you come out on top later.

If you want to save money when you go shopping, take out the amount of money you are going to use beforehand and leave your debit or credit card at home. Having your credit or debit card with you when you are shopping will just tempt you to spend more money.

Spending as entertainment is a bad idea. If you charge stuff that you can't afford, like a supercharger, body kit and coil-overs for your boring 10-year-old Honda or a top-of-the-line PC with studio-grade surround speakers and three 24 inch monitors just to spice up your video games, you are crashing straight into unmanageable debt.

Now you are much more prepared when it comes to your personal finances. You thought that you were ready before, well look at you now! Hopefully, the tips that were provided gave you some advice that can help you get started with your financial aspirations so that you can begin budgeting like a pro.